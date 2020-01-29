Rep. Mike Gallagher Explains The Massive Spying Threat Posed By This Chinese Company

Congressman Mike Gallagher sat down with Daily Caller video columnist Maranda Finney to discuss the potential security threat Huawei poses to the United States and other countries.

Gallagher sits on the House Committee on Armed Services and is one of many outspoken critics regarding the possible incorporation of Huawei technology in the United States. Congressman Gallagher, who represents Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional district, shared his expertise on the Huawei telecommunication company and his concern with the Chinese government’s potential involvement in the United States and other countries 5G infrastructures. (RELATED: UK Allows Huawei Limited Access To 5G Networks, Restricts The Company On Other Parts)

