Coach K Yells At Duke Students After Jeff Capel Chant

UPDATE: Coach K apologized for misunderstanding the chant, but didn’t apologize for the timing of it.

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski wasn’t happy with fans of the Blue Devils during a Tuesday night win over Pittsburgh.

Duke students called out Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel and started chanting, “Jeff Capel, sit with us.”

Coach K absolutely lost it on the students. He started yelling back at them to shut up, had to be restrained by a ref at one point and told the students “he’s one of us.” Capel played for the Blue Devils and was an assistant for several years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the moment below.

After Cameron Crazies started yelling “Jeff Capel, sit with us,” Coach K could be seen yelling “Shut up” and “He’s one of us.” Capel played at Duke and coached there for 7 seasons. pic.twitter.com/OdKeJ62MMv — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2020

I think we all know Coach K can get upset from time to time. He’s a passionate guy. I wouldn’t say he has a short fuse, but you damn sure know when he’s been pushed too far.

I’m not sure we’ve ever seen something like what we saw Tuesday night when Duke beat Pitt. He was clearly irate.

Next time, the students might want to do a little background research on who they’re taunting and mocking before firing off.

Coach K is a loyal guy, and despite Capel now being a rival head coach, he is still loyal and protective of him.

While he might have overreacted just a little, props to Coach K for looking out for his guy.