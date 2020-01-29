Hilarious Mike Leach Impersonation Of The Mississippi State Coach Talking About Streaming Options Goes Viral

An incredible impersonation of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach breaking down streaming options with his wife has gone viral.

In a Twitter video posted by @JoeyMulinaro, which has been viewed nearly 340,000 times, Mulinaro pretends to be the legendary coach debating streaming options. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My friends, I can promise you that this video won’t disappoint at all. Give it a watch.

Mike Leach on watching Netflix pic.twitter.com/xm2LAU1B5z — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) January 23, 2020

If you close your eyes and listen to it, it’s easy to understand why you might think that was coming straight out of Leach’s mouth.

This guy is known for doing Nick Saban impersonations on his Twitter, but this one might honestly be better than all of those.

Obviously, he’s drawing on a little inspiration from Leach’s famous wedding rant.

There’s nothing that gets a football fan pumped like a little Leach action. Whether it’s an impersonation or the real deal, Mike Leach is the kind of content we crave all year.

The man is a quote machine, and now he’s taking that talent to the SEC.

The 2020 college football campaign is going to be epic, especially if we can get a little more content from Leach and people impersonating him.