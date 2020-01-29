My Chemical Romance Makes Shocking Announcement About Band’s First North American Tour In Nine Years

My Chemical Romance definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when the band dropped the shocking news that their first tour in nine years in North America was actually going to happen.

It all started with a post on Tuesday on the band’s Instagram that included a clip of a fuzzy screen with some kind of logo. The caption included no other information, except a crystal ball. Then a few hours later, a second clip was posted with a message that read simply, “Please join us on YouTube and www.mychemicalromance.com at 8:35am PST/11:35am EST #MCRXX.” (RELATED: The Jonas Brothers Are Getting Back Together)

And then the news hit just as promised with a new video and the caption next to the post read, “A summoning… http://mcr.lnk.to/tour #MCRXX.” The link then took fans to a page that listed tour dates for MCR’s 2020 North American Tour.The post was noted by Rolling Stone magazine. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Love Life And Breaking Hearts)

WATCH:

On YouTube, fans were treated to a new video and at the end of the clip appeared a series of venues and dates. Some fans even noticed that in the clip the guy walked through a series of 5 doors, with clear references to four of their earlier albums, leaving fans to wonder if the big announcement wasn’t just for the tour, but that a new album is coming out as well.

The tour will kick off September 9th at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and run through to October 11th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a total of 18 tour dates. Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday January 31.

Check out the list below:

September 9 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 11 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 12 – Chicago, IL – RIOT FEST

September 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

September 15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

September 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 20 – Atlanta, GA – MUSIC MIDTOWN – PIEDMONT PARK

September 22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

September 26 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

September 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 2 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 4 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

October 6 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

October 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

October 10 – Sacramento, CA @ AFTERSHOCK

October 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

It all comes after the band split up in 2013 and surprised everyone in the fall when they announced their plans to reunite. In December they returned to the stage with a sold out show in Los Angles and several upcoming dates are scheduled in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the United Kingdom with most of them selling out immediately.

We can hardly wait!