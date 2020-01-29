Myles Garrett Will Meet With Roger Goodell In The Next 2 Months, He’s Expected To Be Reinstated

Roger Goodell will meet with suspended Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett in the coming months.

The NFL commissioner told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he’ll meet with Garrett in the next two months. Cabot added that a source of her’s believes Garrett will have his suspension lifted at that time.

Garrett hasn’t played ever since he crushed Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet back in November. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

It’ll be shameful for the NFL if the suspension is lifted by the start of the season. It’ll be absolutely shameful on the part of the NFL and Goodell.

Garrett should have to sit an entire season. What he did to Mason Rudolph was despicable. While the Steelers quarterback wasn’t hurt, he very easily could have been.

Remember when Tom Brady got suspended for allegedly deflating balls? Yeah, we all remember that, and now Garrett might have to sit less than a year for an action that could have hospitalized somebody.

If Goodell actually lets Garret come back for week one, then fans should revolt. At that point, the NFL is essentially a third world dictatorship with no fairness.

Don’t buckle, Goodell! Don’t buckle!