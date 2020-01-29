New England Patriots Player Ben Watson Emphasizes That ‘Men Have To Stand Beside The Women We Impregnate’

New England Patriots tight end Ben Watson emphasized that “men have to stand beside the women we impregnate” as he joined pro-life activists at Friday’s March for Life.

Watson discussed his upcoming documentary “Divided Hearts of America” in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation at the 47th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. The pro-life father of seven started filming the documentary in May 2019, a movie budgeted at less than $1 million and financed by donors and Watson’s One More Foundation, an organization focused on issues such as hunger, poverty and prison reform.

“I think that the whole abortion issue obviously is an important one, but I think in the last year or so with so many different laws coming out, some liberal, some conservative, there’s just been a heightening of awareness,” Watson said. “The film’s kind of about my journey figuring out the truth about these laws, but also just about abortion in general. Right? Who does it hurt? How do we support women and men that are going through this?”

Watson said his status as a football player does not necessarily have anything to do with the documentary, which is set to be released later in 2020. He wants people to focus on the justice issues the film discusses. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Faith, Family, Football: Why New England Patriots Tight End Benjamin Watson Champions Life)

“It’s about being an American, somebody that cares about justice, whether that’s about the vulnerable that are in the womb, whether that’s the vulnerable walking up and down our streets.”

The theme of the 2020 March for Life was “Life Empowers: Pro-Life Is Pro-Woman.” Watson said “of course” being pro-life means being pro-woman.

“I think there’s a misconception that the pro-life movement — people that would call themselves pro-lifers only care about babies, don’t care about women,” the NFL player said. “But we have to care about women. We have to care about the women who are carrying these children.”

“We as men, have to stand beside the women we impregnate,” he added. “That’s the message that a lot of people don’t want to talk about, but if men will stand up and care for women the way we’re designed to, a lot of these things wouldn’t happen.”

Being pro-life should mean caring both for children and for women, Watson said.

“It shouldn’t be an ‘either or’ proposition.”

WATCH:

