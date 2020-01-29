New York Assemblyman Mike LiPetri Sounds Off On Bail Reform Law

New York State Assemblyman and Republican congressional candidate Mike LiPetri is calling out his colleagues on the other side of the aisle over the state’s new bail reform law.

“The Judiciary should have the discretion to determine what happens to these defendants on a case by case basis, the legislature has overstepped its authority,” said Lipetri. (RELATED: New York State’s Reformed Bail Process Has Already Let An Accused Bank Robber Out Without Bail.

He went on to explain the negative impact the bail reform laws have had in the state, highlighting some of the recent crimes committed by those who benefited from the law change.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang