Nikki And Brie Bella Pregnant At The Same Time, Due Less Than 2 Weeks Apart

Former WWE stars Nikki and Brie Bella announced they are both pregnant.

The “Total Bellas” stars confirmed to People magazine that they are both pregnant and due roughly two weeks apart, according to a report published Wednesday.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told the outlet. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki added. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Brie shares her two-year-old daughter Birdie with husband Daniel Bryan. (RELATED: Nikki Bella Opens Up About Her Regret After Break Up With John Cena)

“My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, ‘You guys are good with one,’ so we stopped trying,” Brie admitted. “When we were in France meeting Artem’s family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s—!'”

Meanwhile, this will be the first child for Nikki and new fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

“I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn’t even late yet,” Nikki recalled. “And so I’m like, ‘Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she’s pregnant?'”