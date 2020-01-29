The Oscars Will Have Special Segment Honoring Kobe Bryant

The Oscars will honor Kobe Bryant during the February 9 event.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences will “acknowledge” the death of the five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

Kobe won an Academy Award for “Dear Basketball” in 2018.

This is just the latest example of how Kobe’s death has sent shockwaves through different parts of the world.

He was a basketball player, and that’s how everybody knows him. Yet, he did win an Oscar and he’ll get his own segment when the show airs next Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jan 25, 2020 at 8:18pm PST

If this doesn’t convince you of Kobe’s star power, then I don’t know what will. He clearly transcended sports.

It’s also a classy move by the Academy to honor Kobe, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in California. His path might have only just barely crossed over with the world of movies, but he was even successful in that part of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Feb 25, 2019 at 1:24am PST

All the man knew how to do was win. Tune in February 9 on ABC to watch the ceremony and the segment honoring Kobe Bryant.