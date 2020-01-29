Peyton Manning Says He Won’t Be In The Booth With Eli Because He Wouldn’t Be Able ‘To Get A Word In’

Don’t expect to see Eli and Peyton Manning in the broadcast booth together.

With Eli Manning officially out of the NFL and Peyton doing a show on ESPN, there's obviously a little speculation if we could ever see the two working together on a broadcast team.

However, the former Colts and Broncos star has already ended all hope.

Peyton said the following Saturday night while talking with ESPN:

It’d be so hard to get a word in. You know, Eli, we’re always arguing over who’s gonna say what. So I’m not sure the two of us would fit in that booth together, but I look forward to doing some fun things with him, in the fall especially, that we haven’t had a chance to do in a long time. He’s at peace, so I’m happy about that.

You can watch the full video below.

Gracious and hilarious. Pretty great combo! Thank you Peyton Manning. Glad you got to experience Allen Fieldhouse. pic.twitter.com/mlAzN0aM4F — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) January 25, 2020

I’m not going to lie, the Manning brothers in the booth together would be must-watch television. For good measure, we should throw Cooper in there too.

That’s the kind of trio that would generate gigantic TV ratings.

Eli, Peyton, and Cooper all working together would be the kind of content that would get me multiple yachts.

Unfortunately, I don’t think there’s any shot it happens. It’s a damn shame, but it’s true. I think Peyton, while joking, is also being serious.

Don’t get your hopes up, folks. It’d be fun if it did, but I’m not betting on it.