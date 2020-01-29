Porn Site CamSoda Offers Players In The Super Bowl Free Webcams

CamSoda is offering up some free tech to players in the Super Bowl.

The porn site is giving players in the big game between the 49ers and Chiefs free webcams for their homes, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported the cams can be monitored from just about anywhere, and CamSoda doesn't expect anybody to actually perform on them.

Say whatever you want about porn, but I think it's safe to say some porn companies have great marketing campaigns.

PornHub always releases its insights, and it's always entertaining. Whether people will admit it or not, that stuff gets eaten up.

Now, CamSoda is offering NFL players free webcams. Again, you can hate porn all you want, but it doesn't change the fact that these marketing tactics work.

Do I expect any players on the Chiefs or 49ers to take up the porn company on the offer? No, but they’ve already got the attention, which is all CamSoda really wanted.

