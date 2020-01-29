REPORT: Drew Brees Will Take A Month Before Deciding If He Wants To Play Again Or Retire

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will take some time before making a decision on his future.

There has been a ton of speculation about what the legendary NFL gunslinger will do now that his career is winding down. Will he retire? Will he play another season? It turns out that we won’t know for a little bit.

According to Ian Rapoport, Brees will “take a month” to decide what he wants to do in the future. He also added that Brees will only play for the Saints if he does return to the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his full comments below.

From Super Bowl Live: #Saints QB Drew Brees will take a month as he seriously considers retirement, and star RB Alvin Kamara told me he’ll give him space to do so (though he wants Brees back pretty badly). pic.twitter.com/IIHfeCFFHR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2020

I’d really like to see Brees give it at least one more go on the field. He struggled with an injury this past season, but seemed to be totally fine upon his return.

The guy is one of the most entertaining quarterbacks in the entire league. When he cocks his arm back to cut it loose, you know you’re in for some potential huge highlights.

Brees is going to the Hall of Fame no matter what he decides to do. That much is for sure. Whether or not he plays another season means very little for his legacy.

So, I don’t think that’ll play much into his decision-making. I’m guessing it all comes down to whether or not he thinks he has enough gas left in the tank.

If I had to guess right now what will happen, Brees will play one more final season. We’ll have to wait to see what happens, but that’s what I’d bet on as of this moment.