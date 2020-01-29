Richard Sherman Says His Super Bowl Playlist Is ‘A Lot Of Angry Stuff With A Lot Of Cursing’

San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman had a very blunt answer about his Super Bowl playlist.

In a Twitter video from BroBible, the future hall of fame member listed off his music choices ahead of the game against the Chiefs, and there’s one genre that he’s locked in on. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Sherman (@rsherman25) on Jan 11, 2020 at 5:46pm PST

Sherman listed off several famous rappers, and concluded by saying the playlist is “a lot of angry stuff with a lot of cursing.”

Watch his full comments below.

Well, I don’t think anybody can ever say Richard Sherman doesn’t keep it real. The guy was asked about his musical tastes, and he gave about as straight of an answer as you’ll ever get.

This is the Super Bowl. He needs to get jacked up! He needs all the motivation to be physical he can find!

I think it’s safe to say the artists he listed can get the job done. Those rappers know how to motivate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Sherman (@rsherman25) on Dec 10, 2019 at 5:07pm PST

Now, I’d go for a little more “Country Roads” from John Denver to keep things loose and light. That’s just my style.

I guess that’s why I’m on a computer and Sherman is going for his second Super Bowl ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Sherman (@rsherman25) on Oct 29, 2019 at 10:11am PDT

While we’re here, we should also remember the greatest Richard Sherman moment of all time. His interview with Skip Bayless will never get old.