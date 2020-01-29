Roger Goodell Says The NFL Wants To Help Antonio Brown

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants to do what he can to make sure Antonio Brown gets the help he needs.

The disgraced free agent receiver is facing years behind bars after he allegedly attacked a moving truck driver in Florida. Despite all his embarrassing off-the-field conduct, Goodell still wants to help get the situation fixed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Jan 29, 2020 at 7:11am PST

According to @MySportsUpdate, Goodell addressed the media Wednesday and said, “I think the first thing for all of us is to think about the well being of Antonio. … We want to help get him on the right track. We are confident that will happen and we want to work with him to do that. From our standpoint, that’s step one.”

Roger Goodell on Antonio Brown: “I think the first thing for all of us is to think about the well being of Antonio. … We want to help get him on the right track. We are confident that will happen and we want to work with him to do that. From our standpoint, that’s step one.” — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 29, 2020

While I understand Goodell’s gesture, the NFL should do whatever is necessary to make sure Brown never plays in the league again.

He’s facing very serious criminal charges. We’re talking about charges that don’t just disappear, and that’s just the latest problem in a string of issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Jan 25, 2020 at 7:46am PST

Should the NFL make sure Brown gets whatever help he needs? Sure. They have the resources to help, and Goodell should reach out.

Of course, you can only help Brown if he wants help, which we’ve seen zero evidence of. The guy seems like he couldn’t give a damn about what’s happening in his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Jan 20, 2020 at 3:04pm PST

Once help is offered, the NFL should cut ties. Brown is a walking distraction and he’s toxic to the league. The shield is way too important and prestigious to be associated with the likes of Antonio Brown.