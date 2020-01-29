Sen. Kaine Says The Impeachment Trial Won’t Hurt Joe Biden’s Campaign

In a round of questioning after the Senate Democrats’ press briefing, Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said he does not believe voters will care that former Vice President Joe Biden’s name has been frequently referenced during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, adding that “they realize it’s a sham.”

Then when asked if he thinks the impeachment trial will also affect the campaigns of the four senators, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet who are also running for the 2020 Democratic nomination, he said, “I don’t think voters are going to hold it against people that they were here doing the most important thing the Constitution asks them to do.”

There are four Senate Republicans, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who Democrats are most likely hoping to persuade to vote in favor of allowing new witnesses to give testimony in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

However, there are Senate Democrats that are also struggling with the decision. (RELATED: Sen. Tim Kaine Says ‘This Vote Is To See If This Is A Trial Or A Sham’)

Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones has been vocal about the conflict he has been experiencing over this decision. As the only Deep South Democrat in the Senate, he is facing a tough situation..

Jones has been regularly posting videos regarding the hearings on this Twitter page. In the most recent video, he stated, “I’ve seen a lot of the comments around that really are beginning to criticize senators for saying that we haven’t quite made up our mind. People expect us to go to our partisan corners, and already make a decision and this trial is ongoing…the evidence is far from complete folks.”

Tune in to see the full interview.