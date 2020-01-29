Seth Rogen Is Making A Horror Movie About A Killer Meme

Seth Rogen will help produce the new movie “Memetic,” and it sounds downright bizarre.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the plot:

Memetic is based on the Boom! comic of the same name, which explored the idea of a weaponized meme. A meme known as the Good Time Sloth becomes a viral sensation, and half a day later everyone from the President to the coffee shop barista become “screamers,” succumbing to a murderous rage. Some prove to be immune to the meme and the story centers on a young man, color-blind, who tries to navigate society’s fall into an apocalypse as he tried to find his boyfriend.

There are only two options for a movie with this outrageous of a plot. It’ll either be awesome or it’ll be absolutely awful. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

There is no middle ground of any kind. With Rogen involved, I’m inclined to believe the first option. Having said that, make no mistake about it.

There’s no middle ground for “Memetic” based off of the details we already have. It’ll either be incredible or people will be demanding their money back.

Luckily, Rogen is known for making hits. The dude knows comedy. “Long Shot” wasn’t any good, but don’t forget this dude made “Superbad” and “Pineapple Express” both classics.

The dude knows how to make people laugh.

There’s no set release date yet for “Memetic,” but I’m guessing 2021 will be the earliest date for it to get released.