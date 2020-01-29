Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Breaks Silence About His Sexuality Following Netflix Documentary

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée, has broken her silence regarding the late football player’s sexuality following the release of a Netflix documentary.

Jenkins-Hernandez sat down with ABC’s Amy Robach for Tuesday’s episode of “Good Morning America,” where she claimed Hernandez had never disclosed to her that he was gay or bisexual.

Jenkins-Hernandez claimed she “would not have loved him any differently” if he had told her.

“You can’t describe someone’s sexuality without them being here,” Jenkins-Hernandez said. “Although I have a child with Aaron, I still can’t tell you how he was feeling inside. No one can.”

“If he did feel that way, or if he felt the urge, I wish that I — I was told,” she said on “GMA.” “And I wish that he — you know, he would’ve told me because I wouldn’t — I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It’s not shameful, and I don’t think anybody should be ashamed of who they are inside, regardless of who they love. I think it’s a beautiful thing, I just wish I was able to tell him that.” (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez’ Is An Incredible Documentary)

The Netflix docuseries “Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez” focused on the former NFL star’s rise in the league followed by his murder conviction. In April of 2015, Hernandez was convicted of murdering his friend Odin Lloyd. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Hernandez died from suicide while in prison in 2017.

The documentary included Hernandez’s sexual history including an alleged sexual relationship between the former Patriots player and high school teammate Dennis Sansoucie.

Jenkins-Hernandez was not interviewed for the Netflix docuseries.