Stanford And BYU Schedule 4 Football Games Against Each Other In The Coming Years

BYU and Stanford will play football against each other four times in the coming years.

According to Brett McMurphy, BYU will host Stanford in 2031 and 2035. The Cardinal will visit Provo in 2026 and 2028. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Stanford, BYU add 4-games to their home/home series; 2026 & 2028 at Stanford, 2031 & 2035 at BYU — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 29, 2020

I love this move from both programs. As I always say, big football games are good for the sport and it’s great for fans.

We don’t want to watch our teams play cupcakes in the non-conference slate. It’s just not fun. Watching top-25 teams blow out directional schools gets boring quick.

Given the playoff format, it’s important teams play tough schedules. Playing BYU four times is a great start for Stanford.

Granted, it’s happening over the course of several years, but the point remains. Stanford and BYU are both trying to beef up their non-conference schedules.

Props to both of them for giving fans what they want. Hopefully, this trend only increases over time.