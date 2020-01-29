What Are The Prop Bets For The Super Bowl Between The Chiefs And 49ers?

Some prop bets are out for Super Bowl between the 49ers and Chiefs this Sunday.

As you all know, gambling and the Super Bowl are tied together. You can’t have one without the other. Part of that are the fun bets outside of the spread and moneyline. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to CBS Sports, some of the best props are how the national anthem will go for, how many times Jennifer Lopez will change outfits during her show and will the game be tied other than the start.

You can check out the full list here.

The over/under on the outfit changes is 2.5. Go ahead and smash the over on the at one. Everybody knows Jennifer Lopez is all about putting a show on.

That’s the fact of the matter, and you can guarantee she’ll try several different outfits. You can take that to the bank.

The national anthem is set for 2:00 on the line. Again, take the over. Demi Lovato has pipes, she’s on the comeback and that means she’s going to rock the house.

I’d hit the over on that too in a heartbeat.

Sound off in the comments with the best you’re taking for the Super Bowl!