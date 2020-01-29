Tucker Carlson: Elizabeth Warren Goes ‘Full Fascist’ With Plan To Criminalize ‘Disinformation’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson went after Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren during Wednesday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” for her proposal to criminalize “disinformation” on the internet.

Warren declared on her website that she has a plan for “new laws that impose tough civil and criminal penalties” for posting “disinformation” on the internet to “sway” voters. She claimed that foreign actors on behalf of President Donald Trump used such tactics during the 2016 election campaign.

Carlson observed on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that when political candidates “sense they are losing” a campaign, they “decide to say what they actually think. What the hell, why not? That apparently is where Elizabeth Warren is tonight. With her chances of becoming president having assumed the trajectory of a plane crash, she has decided to go full fascist because that’s who she is and has always been.”

After describing Warren’s plan Carlson noted the irony that this policy is coming from a politician who falsely claimed to be a Native American and who claimed she lost a teaching job because she was pregnant.

“This very same person is threatening to send you to prison for telling tall tales. The most florid liar in the race, someone who the New York Times once euphemistically described as a ‘gifted storyteller,’ says she’s going to criminalize lying. Paging Dr. Freud! That is more than hypocrisy. It’s a sickness. Let’s take Elizabeth Warren’s plan seriously for a moment. What exactly is the disinformation she intends to ban?”

Carlson noted that this all leads back to Russia. “According to Warren’s press release, quote, ‘the same tactics employed by the Russian government are accessible to domestic groups seeking to promote or oppose candidates and political or social issues.’”

The Fox News host said that translates into smothering free speech. “It means that when people say things that Elizabeth Warren doesn’t like, or impede her attempts to attain power, they should go to jail. Warren is not the first person to fantasize about this. All megalomaniacs fanatsize about running their own Ministries of Truth. The founders of this country understood that well and that’s why they protected us with the First Amendment.”

Warren “has also promised a global summit on disinformation so other fascist governments can coordinate their efforts against speech more efficiently, ” Carlson said. He also had some concern about Warren’s scheme succeeding because even though “voters do not love Elizabeth Warren enough to give her more power, but what’s amazing is that the press still takes Elizabeth Warren very seriously. They love her.”

“The question is are the media on board with her plan to shut down the First Amendment? Don’t take our word for it. See for yourself. If the media don’t denounce this idea in the next few days, you know they are for it,” Carlson concluded.