University Of Miami Had To Change Their Football Field So The 49ers Could Practice

The University of Miami had to make some changes ahead of the Super Bowl between the 49ers and Chiefs.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Hurricanes had to replace their field ahead of the Super Bowl because it was deemed unsafe for San Francisco to practice on.

From Super Bowl Live: The #49ers nearly had to move their practice plans because of an unsuitable field at The U. But crisis averted. pic.twitter.com/yIJrZRVoUm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2020

How is this possible? Miami has one of the biggest college football programs in America. How is their field not ready to go at all times?

Their field should be ready and able to go at all times. It’s not like they’re dealing with snow down in Miami.

The fact the field needed to be replaced is absurd, and embarrassing for the Hurricanes.

Secondly, shouldn’t this have been figured out as soon as Miami was done practicing on the field for their bowl game?

Why did the NFL wait until the NFC championship to make sure the field was okay? Why not do it immediately at the first available opportunity.

All is well that ends well, and that’s how this played out. Next time, the NFL should get ahead of it before things nearly need to get changed.

It’s really not that hard to figure out.