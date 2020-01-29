Report: William Shatner’s Divorce Final, Will Keep $100 Million Fortune Due To Prenup

William Shatner’s divorce from his fourth wife, Elizabeth Martin, has reportedly been finalized with the actor retaining his $100 million fortune thanks to a prenup agreement.

Documents obtained by the Blast in a piece published Wednesday, explained that the 88-year-old actor will reportedly keep a majority of his fortune because the two had signed a financial agreement before they wed, allowing the superstar to keep his “Star Trek” royalties. (RELATED: Here’s Why William Shatner Didn’t Show Up To Spock’s Funeral)

It all comes following reports last month that the “Boston Legal” star had filed for divorce from Martin after 18 years of marriage. The two tied the knot back in 2001 and reportedly signed a prenup which was very specific about how the money would be divided, allowing the divorce to move along quickly. (RELATED: William Shatner Calls Out Facebook For Fake Story About His Death)

“Respect distance from divorce topic while we grieve my brother respectfully,” Shatner’s wife at the time shared with Fox News when reached for comment about the split. Elizabeth shared that the divorce filing had happened at the same time as her brother’s death and she was with her family “during this time of grief.”

Despite the reports about the split last month, Shatner reportedly listed the couple’s split date as Feb. 1, 2019. He was previously married to Nerine Kidd, Marcy Lafferty, and Gloria Rand.