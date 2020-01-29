Kobe King Quits The Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Team, Will Transfer Out Of The Program

Wisconsin Badgers star Kobe King has quit the basketball team.

After missing the game against Iowa, King announced late Wednesday afternoon that he was transferring out of the program with an Instagram post. He said the program wasn’t the “right fit” for his career.

You can read the post below.

Below is a live look at my reaction to this horrible news coming out of Madison.

We’re in big trouble, folks. You thought we were in trouble after losing to Purdue and Iowa? Well, this is substantially worse.

I can’t even put into words how much worse losing Kobe King is than losing a couple of games. We just lost our most athletic player!

As I just texted somebody far smarter than I am, Greg Gard’s job security is hanging by a thread. We had a good shot of making the tournament despite our recent issues.

However, winning without King is going to be very tough. Impossible? No. Tough? Yes. We’re down a deep hole right now, and I’m not sure how we get out.

Obviously, we wish Kobe King nothing but the best. I hope he finds a good landing spot, but I wish we could have done this prior to getting into the meat of our conference schedule.

Let’s all hope and pray Gard has a plan because we need one right now.