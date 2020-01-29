Wisconsin Basketball Star Kobe King ‘Frustrated’ With The Team, No Return Date Set

It sounds like Wisconsin basketball star Kobe King might not be back for a long time.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a source close to the situation indicated King is “frustrated with the direction of the team this season.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

King didn’t travel with the team for their Monday night loss to Iowa, and Greg Gard has said there is no “timeline” for when the Badgers most athletic guard will play again.

Greg Gard on Kobe King and whether they’ll have him going forward: There’s really no timeline on him. There’s really nothing decided. — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) January 28, 2020

Well, this situation isn’t looking good at all. If Kobe King leaves the program, then we’re going to be in some serious trouble.

Now, I’m not saying that’s going to happen. Nobody seems to have any idea what’s going to happen. All we know for sure is that King missed the Iowa game and is reportedly not happy with where the team is going.

As somebody who has worked in college athletics and watches sports at the level like a hawk, I can tell you that’s not a good sign.

That’s generally what you hear before a young man decides to transfer. Again, I’m not saying that’s going to happen here. I have no idea.

What I do know is that Gard can’t risk losing control of the situation. If this is really just about King being frustrated, then it needs to be made clear that he’s either all in or all out.

There can’t be any half measures when it comes to Wisconsin basketball. Hopefully, the situation is quickly resolved because King is arguably our best player.

I think I can speak for all fans when I say we want him back ASAP.