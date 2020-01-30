Proposed Bill Would Look At The ‘The Amount Of Funds Expended On Coaching Salaries’

A proposed bill would look at college coaching salaries at the federal level.

According to a CBS Sports report, the CACIA Act of 2019 would take a look at “the Amount Of Funds Expended On Coaching Salaries.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The bill is backed by Florida Democrat Rep. Donna Shalala, who described herself as “mortified” by coaches making a ton of money.

CBS reported that Shalala told them there are several unknown Republican senators from states with SEC programs who support the legislation.

As one die hard Alabama fan told me, it sounds like a great way for them to lose their senate seats.

This is honestly the most anti-American thing I’ve ever heard of. We’re going to look at the salaries of college coaches?

Give me a break. We didn’t drop two atomic bombs on Japan so that our elected officials could complain about how much coaches get paid.

This is America. When you win like Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, you get paid. That’s how it works. When you’re successful you make bank. Welcome to reality.

At least, that’s the way it used to be. It sounds like Shalala and other people who hate sports want to change that.

Not on my watch. I’ll fight a million wars on a million different fronts to make sure the money keeps rolling in college football.

Aren’t there diseases and stuff that need to be cured? Why are government officials wasting their time on this?

College football is a good thing in this country. Let’s not ruin it.