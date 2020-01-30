Andy Reid Compares Having Grandchildren To Eating ‘Sweet And Sour Pork’

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid dropped a golden line Thursday about his grandchildren.

When talking about his nine grandchildren, the legendary NFL coach said, “They keep you young and at the same time make you feel old. It’s kind of like sweet and sour pork.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I love this quote from Reid. Absolutely love it. This is the kind of energy we need heading into the Super Bowl this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Imagine telling America that your grandchildren is “kind of like sweet and sour pork.” If you don’t find that funny, then the problem is with you.

That’s simply laugh-out-loud content, and there’s no other way to put it. Absolutely amazing on every single level.

Football reference? Pass. Movie reference? Nope. Food reference involving sweet and sour pork? Nailed it. Absolutely nailed it, Reid.

Win or lose, Reid has already won the Super Bowl media days. First, he talks about not being a fan of speedos and now he’s comparing his grandchildren to food.

“I like dress codes, as long as it’s Tommy Bahama … No speedos!” Andy Reid, fashion icon. pic.twitter.com/0AOXkVbOkE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 28, 2020

Never change, big guy! Never change!