Ciara Announces Third Pregnancy With Football Star Russell Wilson

Musician Ciara has announced another pregnancy with Russell Wilson.

The “1, 2 Step” singer shared a photo of her baby bump on her Instagram account on Thursday.

“Number 3,” she captioned the photo taken in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Ciara and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback share their two-year-old daughter, Sienna. Ciara also shares a five-year-old son with rapper Future.

The couple welcomed Sienna in April of 2017.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm,” Ciara wrote on her social media announcement of the birth. “We Love You.” (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Ciara On The Internet)

Ciara has been outspoken about her experience with motherhood in the past.

“Motherhood has just shown me there’s really nothing we can’t do as women,” Ciara told PureWow. “I feel really empowered having my kids in my life. By far, my greatest accomplishment is having them. …I can’t even imagine my life without them. Life without them was not as good as it is with them.”

“I hope that my kids can look at me and say, ‘Anything is possible. Mommy went after what she wanted to achieve and she did it,'” she continued. “Hopefully, I can pass down those nuggets of inspiration to them to go after what they want to do in their lives.”