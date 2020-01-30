CNN Claimed The Trump Administration Threatened John Bolton, But The Letter Says Otherwise

CNN’s Jake Tapper had a big scoop claiming to show that the Trump administration had threatened John Bolton over his new book, and that some of its information might threaten national security.

But the letter itself shows the Trump administration was working with Bolton’s publisher to make the necessary threats, and there is no threat in the letter CNN published. The Daily Caller’s Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc break down this dud of a scoop from the gumshoes at CNN.

