Dak Prescott Says He Won’t Speak To Aaron Rodgers About Playing For Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has no interest in getting advice on Mike McCarthy from Aaron Rodgers.

McCarthy took over the Cowboys after Jason Garrett was shown the exit. He also has years of experience working with a big time quarterback after coaching Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Despite that fact, Prescott won't be giving him a call.

Prescott told Chris Simms the following about the situation and if he’d seek Aaron Rodgers advice, according to a Wednesday report from ProFootballTalk:

No, not at all. I don’t care to get a feel from somebody else off of their judgment or their relationship. I know relationships are completely individual and I don’t even want to warp my mind off of what somebody else thinks.”

This is the correct call from Prescott. He needs to build his own relationship with McCarthy. He can’t be basing it off Rodgers’ experience in Green Bay.

Prescott is a nice young quarterback, he has a bright future, and he’s the face of the franchise and the top priority in Dallas.

McCarthy knows all of this, and he’ll build his own relationship with the young NFL passer. The last thing either of them needs is Aaron Rodgers getting involved.

That’s just a fact, and it sounds like Prescott is very aware of that fact.

Prescott is a smart dude, and I wouldn’t want to bet against him with McCarthy running the show.