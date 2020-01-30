Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Says Kobe Bryant’s Death Has ‘Brought Us Closer Together’

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel thinks the death of Kobe Bryant has brought the team closer.

The five-time NBA champion with the Lakers was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in California, and his death has sent shockwaves through the world of sports. Vogel thinks the tragedy has been a unifying event for the team. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

Vogel said the following Wednesday, according to ESPN:

It’s just strengthened what we’ve felt all year about our current group, which is we’ve become a family in a very short time. And it’s something you talk about in the NBA with your teams, but this group in particular has really grown to love each other very rapidly. And we understand the importance and the opportunity that we have this year, and this has just brought us closer together.”

I’d be a little surprised if it didn’t unify the team. Tragedies have a tendency to drive people together.

When you lose a family member or a close friend, people often come together to grieve. It’s just the natural order of events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jan 25, 2020 at 8:18pm PST

Now, the entire Lakers organization is grieving and they’re leaning on each other for help. I’m not surprised at all that the tragedy has pushed them closer together. It makes perfect sense.

I honestly can’t even imagine what must be happening behind closed doors in that organization right now. It must be absolutely brutal.

NBA superstars aren’t supposed to die at the age of 41. They’re supposed to be around for years and years.

Kobe’s death is a tragedy all the way around, and there’s no doubt he’ll be greatly missed.