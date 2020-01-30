Here Are Don Lemon’s Most Cringeworthy Moments

The viral clip of CNN host Don Lemon laughing along with CNN contributor Wajahat Ali and ex-GOP strategist Rick Wilson as they openly mocked Trump supporters has garnered some negative feedback from viewers.
It’s not the first time Lemon has stirred up controversy on his show. In 2018, Lemon called white men the U.S.’s “biggest terror threat,” and also controversially presented viewers with a poster bearing the “N-word” during a live CNN taping.
Check out a video compilation of these moments below!
