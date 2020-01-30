Genesis Removes Helicopter From Super Bowl Commercial Following Kobe Bryant’s Death

Hyundai Genesis announced it is removing a clip of a stationary helicopter from their Super Bowl ad.

The ad was set to air in days during Super Bowl LIV, according to a report published Wednesday by CNBC.

General Motors, Hard Rock and Hyundai Genesis are among the brands in recent days that have revamped their #SuperBowl commercials in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death https://t.co/SnFPcdgecb — Jeanine Poggi (@jpoggi) January 30, 2020

“The ad had been filmed, produced and delivered well before Sunday’s tragedy, so we took down the spot out of compassion and sensitivity to what happened Sunday,” the spokesperson said.

The move comes after NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in California last Sunday. Seven others also died in the tragedy, including the pilot, after the helicopter crashed into a mountainside in the Calabasas area.

The commercial stars actress Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend. It first premiered Tuesday on Entertainment Tonight. On Wednesday, the commercial had been set to private on YouTube, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence Following Husband Kobe Bryant And Daughter’s Death)

Planters announced it was pausing all Super Bowl campaign ads regarding Mr. Peanut’s funeral following the death of Bryant.

“We wanted you to know that we are saddened by this weekend’s news and Planters has paused all campaign activities, including paid media, and will evaluate next steps through a lens of sensitivity to those impacted by this tragedy,” a spokesperson for the company said.

The pause only affected ad campaigns on Twitter and YouTube.