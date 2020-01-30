It’s Judgement Day For Impeachment

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we cover the end of the question and answer section of the Senate impeachment trial and talk with Senate procedures expert Brian Darling about all of it.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch the Brian Darling interview:

We will find out today whether the impeachment trial ends or continues to limp forward toward its inevitable conclusion. In the final day of questions, Democrats claimed the Steele dossier, which was compiled by a foreign agent with the help of Russian intelligence agents, was not “foreign meddling” because the Clinton campaign paid for it, and Elizabeth Warren asked one of the dumbest question in the history of questions. We have all the audio and get into everything.

(RELATED: Report: McConnell Has Votes To Dismiss New Witnesses In Impeachment Trial)

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website to gain more energy and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at check out to receive a special discount on your order.