Gardner Minshew Says He Passed Out While Flying A Fighter Jet

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew opened up about flying with the Air Force, and his comments were exactly what you’d expect.

The NFL sensation spent some time in the air with the Air Force Thunderbirds during his road trip across America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally he had to get in the air in a fighter jet. You’re not going to visit an Air Force base and not fly a jet, right? Turns out he even lost consciousness at one point.

“Oh, absolutely. They messed me up,” Minshew responded in an interview published Wednesday when asked by Rich Eisen if he passed out while in the fighter jet.

“It’s like five hours of prep work. They’re telling you what happens if the plane crashes, how to pull your parachute. I’m like, I don’t want to know this,” the Jaguars star added.

Minshew also said he’s “damn near” a trained pilot after the experience, and that he even flew the F-16 part of the time.

You can watch his full interview below.

This is so awesome for so many different reasons. The optics of Minshew blacked out in a fighter jet is next-level funny.

However, the fact he was on the joystick ripping barrel rolls is even funnier. The dude just does it all.

He throws touchdown passes and he flies fighter jets. Is there anything Minshew isn’t capable of doing?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Jan 6, 2020 at 3:12pm PST

I can only hope we get more and more of these stories as time passes. Following along with the road trip was a ton of fun. Now, it’s time for Minshew to start sharing all the stories.