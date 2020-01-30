Jerry Seinfeld Set To Release First Comedy Book In 25 Years Later This Fall

Jerry Seinfeld will release his first comedy book in 25 years when it hits shelves this fall and he’s promised it’s full of all his greatest bits.

“Whenever I came up with a funny bit,” the 65-year-old comedian shared in a statement, per Deadline in a piece published Thursday. “Whether it happened on a stage, in a conversation, or working it out on my preferred canvas, the big yellow legal pad, I kept it in one of those old school accordion folders.” (RELATED: Kate Hudson Will Raise Her Daughter ‘Genderless’: We Don’t Know ‘What She’s Going To Identify As’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry Seinfeld (@jerryseinfeld) on Jan 12, 2020 at 8:40am PST

“So, I have every piece of stand-up comedy I thought was worth saving from 45 years of hacking away at this for all I was worth.” he added. (RELATED: TRAINWRECK–Tampa Crowd Eats Amy Schumer Alive For Going After Trump [VIDEO])

Publisher Simon and Schuster announced that the collection of the “Seinfeld” star’s work over the last several decades will hit shelves October 6.

The book will allow readers “to see Jerry and his comedy evolve through the years,” Jonathan Karp, President and Publisher of Simon & Schuster shared.

The publishing house expects the book “to be both a highlight of 2020 and a lasting work for anyone who appreciates the thrilling but unforgiving art of stand-up comedy writing.”

So far, no working title has yet to be released. The “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” star last put out a comedy book back in 1993 with “Seinlanguage” and it came out just about the same time the hit NBC sitcom had found success. At the time, his book sold 2.5 million copies over multiple printings.