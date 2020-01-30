Jessica Simpson Admits To Being Drunk During 2017 Interview On ‘The Ellen Show’

Actress Jessica Simpson admitted to being intoxicated during a 2017 interview.

Simpson, 39, opened up during Wednesday’s episode of the “Today” show about her struggle with alcoholism. She confirmed she was drunk during a 2017 appearance on “The Ellen Show” while talking with “Today” host Hoda Kotb.

“I can’t even watch the interview,” she told “Today” of her appearance. “It was a weak moment for me and I wasn’t in the right place. I had started a spiral and I couldn’t catch up with myself … and that was with alcohol.”

.@JessicaSimpson is a performer, a designer, a mom, and owns a billion-dollar business. pic.twitter.com/RINGLz1aXc — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 22, 2017



At the time of the interview, fans speculated that the “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” singer was intoxicated after she talked about her IUD and having a relationship with a woman.

Although the interview aired in May of 2017, Simpson didn’t get sober until after Halloween. She opened up to Kotb about the moment that made her realize she needed to get help. Simpson claimed she began drinking on Halloween at 7 a.m. (RELATED: Jessica Simpson Says Confronting Her Abuser Became Part Of Her Healing Process)

“I honestly couldn’t tell you who got them ready,” she recalled. “I was just dazed and confused and I just wanted to go to sleep. I didn’t take them trick or treating, I didn’t show up for my family, you know. I took the picture and I made the world think that I showed up.”

The next day Simpson said she stopped drinking and began spending time with a therapist.