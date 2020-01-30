Politics

John Roberts Shoots Down Rand Paul’s Attempt To Name Whistleblower

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) walks from a Republican Senate caucus meeting with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC1FD14EC250

William Davis Reporter
Font Size:

Chief Justice John Roberts blocked Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s question because it named the alleged whistleblower at the center of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

It was the second straight day that the chief justice shot down a question from Paul, which included the name of the alleged whistleblower, who filed a complaint about Trump’s July 25th phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. (RELATED: Rand Paul Says He ‘Probably Will’ Out Trump Whistleblower)

“The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted,” Roberts said after Paul submitted his question.

WATCH:

Paul then left the senate chamber to read his question allowed to the press, which included the name of the alleged whistleblower, according to CNN Capital Hill Reporter Manu Raju. (RELATED: Does The Whistleblower Protection Act Really Guarantee The Whistleblower Anonymity?)