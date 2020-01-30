Judge Denies R. Kelly’s Request To Reveal Identities Of Accusers

A federal judge denied disgraced musician R. Kelly’s request Wednesday to have his accusers named.

The accusers are listed as Jane Doe in court papers, according to a report published by Page Six. Judge Ann Donnelly denied the request after prosecutors argued that revealing the identities of the accusers could open them to receiving threats.

Prosecutors pointed to a threatening letter sent to Heather Williams, who accused Kelly of giving her herpes during a sexual encounter in 2017. Williams was 19 at the time of the encounter.

Kelly allegedly threatened Williams saying if she “really cares about her own reputation she should cease her participation and association with the organizers of this negative campaign,” according to court papers.

“Counter actions are in the developmental stages and due to be released soon,” Kelly added in the letter.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg argued he doesn’t know what Kelly’s “defense” should be.

“I don’t know how we’re supposed to put together a defense without the specifics of who these people are,” Greenberg said. (RELATED: REPORT: R. Kelly Skips Court Hearing Due To Infected Toe)

The two girls are listed as Jane Doe No. 2 and Jane Doe No. 3 in the court documents.

Jane Doe No. 2 claims Kelly had sex with her in 1999 when she was 16 years old. Jane Doe No. 3 accused Kelly of locking her in a bedroom for three days with no food or water between 2003 and 2004. She also claimed Kelly sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.

Federal judge refuses to release R. Kelly, “citing risk of flight and history of alleged obstruction.” Home detention denied. “A trial date was set: May 18, 2020.” — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) October 2, 2019

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer is currently being held at a Chicago prison and is facing four cases in three different states. The charges against him include racketeering, forced labor and child pornography.