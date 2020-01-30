Kendall Jenner Reveals Whether Kourtney Kardashian Is Off Reality Show: ‘There Are Some Pretty Crazy Things That Happen!’

Kendall Jenner talked about the current drama on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” involving her sister Kourtney Kardashian, hinting that she might just be on the show this season.

“I think Kourtney [Kardashian] kind of has boundaries, which is totally understandable,” the 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model revealed Thursday during her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” when asked if fans should expect to see Kourtney on the upcoming season 18. (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on Jan 29, 2020 at 6:18pm PST

“I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show, so it’s just always kind of been a thing for me,” she added. “But then with Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show, so now it’s a bit more of a shift I guess for everyone to understand.” (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

Jenner continued, “But no, I don’t think she’s fully confirmed to not be on the show. Let’s just say it gets a little bit crazier before it gets any better. There are some pretty crazy things that happen!”

It all comes after Kourtney had shared in December that she was going to be taking a step back after Khloe and Kim both complained about “picking up the slack” at times when their older sister refused to film, per People magazine.

On the season finale, Kourtney shared that, “It’s not okay that I feel like I’m at my breaking point. I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore.”

“I have three kids that are my priority more than the show,” she added. “What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.”