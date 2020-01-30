Kevin Hart And Jason Statham Negotiating To Star In The Upcoming Comedy ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’

Kevin Hart and Jason Statham are in negotiations to star in the new comedy film “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the plot:

The story uses a case of a mistaken identity as its jumping-off point after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the Man from Toronto, and a New York City screw-up run into each other at an Airbnb. A clash of personalities, and a clash with deadly killers, ensues. (The new project is in no way related to 1933’s The Man From Toronto, a romantic comedy.)

I’m going to go out on a ledge here and say that Hart will be playing the “screw-up” from New York and Statham will be playing the killer if a deal comes together. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

While it might be entertaining to think about the roles being reversed, there’s no way anybody will take Hart seriously as an assassin.

Having said that, this movie sounds like it’s going to be awesome if the deals can get hammered out. Statham is one of the best actions stars of my generation, and Kevin Hart knows how to make people laugh.

Hart didn’t become one of the most famous comedians to ever live by accident. He got there because he knows how to move the needle.

Now, the two Hollywood stars will potentially be teaming up for a film that sounds incredibly intriguing. A loser from New York having to join forces with the deadliest man in a planet while at an Airbnb?

Yeah, you can sign me up for this one.

Keep checking back for more details on “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” when we have them. It sounds like this will be a fun one once it’s released if Hart and Statham sign up.