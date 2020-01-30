Doritos Releases New Commercial With Sam Elliott And Lil Nas X For The Super Bowl

Doritos dropped a new commercial with Sam Elliott, and it’s great.

Doritos is doing a campaign with Lil Nas X and the legendary western actor for the Super Bowl. We already had two other commercials, and the previous one with Elliott was outstanding. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, we have another one of him getting ready for a showdown. Right at the end, he says in classic Elliott fashion, “Make your move Cowboy.”

That’s when things take an unexpected turn. Give it a watch below.

I know it’s very early in the running, but Doritos is off to a very hot start in the Super Bowl commercial department.

All of their videos with Elliott and Lil Nas X have been outstanding. Plus, if you’re going to have a western-themed ad, then you might as well get Elliott to star in it.

That mustache is legendary in the western game.

Keep checking back for more Super Bowl ads as we head into the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

It’s going to be a great time!