Meghan McCain Warns ‘View’ Hosts To Not Count Out Dershowitz: He ‘Helped A Serial Killer Get Off’

Meghan McCain warned her co-hosts on “The View” to not count out Alan Dershowitz because he “helped a serial killer get off, O.J. Simpson.”

It all came Thursday during a panel discussion about comments the member of President Donald Trump's Impeachment legal team made. He argued that if the president chooses to do something that will "help him get elected in the public interest," then "that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo" that leads to impeachment.

"Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest, and mostly you're right," Dershowitz argued. "Your election is in the public interest, and if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment."

ALAN DERSHOWITZ SAYS RE-ELECTION ACTIONS NOT IMPEACHABLE: The co-hosts react to the Trump impeachment attorney arguing that a quid pro quo done in belief it’s “in the public interest” is not impeachable conduct. https://t.co/z7k8OC4pV0 pic.twitter.com/ODaxhiGNtV — The View (@TheView) January 30, 2020

Whoopi Goldberg mocked the comments, calling his argument, “insane.” While Sunny Hostin called the Harvard professor emeritus’ argument “disingenuous.”

“So the way I think about it is let’s say you kill someone, let’s say you murder someone and that someone happens to also be a really bad person, so you’re like, you know, helping the world in a sense because you’ve taken this bad person out of the world,” Hostin shared. “But you still killed someone, so you’re still guilty of a crime, right?”

“I’m not a lawyer, I don’t know,” Meghan McCain interjected. “I will say that Alan Dershowitz helped a serial killer get off, O.J. Simpson, so he must be a pretty good lawyer because he did a really good job with that.”

“I think O.J. Simpson is guilty so he must be a pretty good lawyer so we’re laughing all the time at him and I don’t think, like, that’s a person to be laughed at,” she added.

It all comes one day after Dershowitz’s appearance on the daytime talk show where Whoopi Goldberg threatened that she was going to cut him off, then accuses him of disrespect.

