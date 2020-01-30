Mike Leach Sends Hilarious Tweet About Choking To Death On Gummy Bears

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had a great tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Leach, who is known for being one of the funniest men in the sport, posted a tweet stating that if he chokes to death on gummy bears, he’d like people to just say a bear killed him, and “leave it at that.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If Mike Leach filmed a comedy special where he just talked about his craziest thoughts, how much would you pay to watch it?

$50? $100? $500? Honestly, I’d be willing to go a lot higher than I’d like to admit because Leach is simply way too entertaining to pass up.

That guy’s brain doesn’t operate like a normal person’s brain at all. That’s why he’s such an offensive genius on the field, and why he’s so entertaining off of it.

I don’t say his brain operates differently as a bad thing. It’s actually the exact opposite. I say his brain operates differently as a compliment.

I would pay a ton of money to get his unfiltered thoughts on everything. There’s not another coach in America who can replicate his behavior.

He’ll draw up the greatest passing attack in America, and then tweet about picking up women at Target. I couldn’t make this stuff up if I tried.

Keep it up, Leach. The whole world is enjoying this show.