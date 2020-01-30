The NFL will honor Kobe Bryant during the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

Roger Goodell told the media Wednesday that the five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers will be honored during the big game following his death this past Sunday at the age of 41. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

He added that Bryant was a “special person.”

Roger Goodell says the league will honor Kobe Bryant in some form at the Super Bowl. “He was a special person.” pic.twitter.com/k0p7SDV8ko — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 29, 2020

Roger Goodell says the @NFL will honor both Kobe Bryant and Chris Doleman Sunday. No specific plans announced yet. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 29, 2020

Roger Goodell said NFL will recognize Kobe Bryant (and Chris Doleman) “in some fashion, in a respectful way” during #SuperBowlLIV. — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) January 29, 2020

This is a great move from the NFL, and it’s also an unsurprising one. While it’s hard to imagine anything could ever dominate the Super Bowl news cycle, Kobe Bryant’s death has done just that over the past few days.

It goes to show how Kobe transcended basketball. He wasn’t just a star with the Lakers. He was a global icon.

He was somebody fans of sports looked up to, including football fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Jan 25, 2020 at 8:18pm PST

Given the timing of his tragic death and his status as a worldwide superstar, it only makes sense for Goodell and the NFL to honor him during the Super Bowl.

It doesn’t sound like there’s any concrete plans right now, but I have no doubt the NFL will get it figured out. They know how to put on a show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Feb 25, 2019 at 1:24am PST

We’ll have to see what the league does for the iconic basketball player, but I have no doubt it’ll be great. You can watch the game starting at 6:30 EST on Fox.