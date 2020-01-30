Paige VanZant Returns To Training After Fracturing Her Arm

UFC superstar Paige VanZant is already back to training after fracturing her arm again.
VanZant was scheduled to fight Amanda Ribas March 14 down in Brazil, but had to pull out of the event after suffering another fractured arm. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)
View this post on Instagram
You know that Japanese proverb “Fall seven times, stand up eight.” Well my story is break your arm three times, keep fighting four. Anyone could choose to give up here, it would be the easiest thing to do. But to hold it together when everyone else would understand if you fell apart, that’s true strength. Yes I fractured my arm again. No this isn’t the end of my story. This is a very small fracture and will only take 6-8 weeks to heal. My Dr. said I will be back ready to take a fight in May. This is the second time I broke through a screw hole where my plate in my arm is, third break in a third spot. I know I need to adjust my training now that I have a permanent plate and screws in there. I will make those adjustments and I will return successfully just as I have before. I am not going anywhere, I am only 25 years old and I am a gangster fighter. I will be making my UFC return in May. God just wanted me to have a little more patience. Send me some good vibes #fanzants I could use some love ????
Despite suffering another setback, which she’ll hopefully be back by sometime around May, VanZant wasted no time before returning to practice. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)
She posted a video of herself punching and captioned it, “Broken arm?? No problem. Working everything else today.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)
View this post on Instagram
Broken arm?? No problem. Working everything else today. It’s been really hard not to stumble into a depression having my fight taken away from me. It takes a champion mindset to push through three broken arms and three arm surgeries. I will be the most mentally strong fighter that steps into that cage!! I know the hours and dedication that I have put into preparation for war. Learning and pushing everyday, injured or not I will continue to grow. Thanks @on_target_training_pdx for the work today.
This gives me hope that VanZant will fight again. I’ll be honest with you all. After suffering another injury, I thought there was a real chance she might just call it quits.
VanZant can make a ton of money outside of fighting. She is big in the entertainment world, and I figured she might want to pursue a career that doesn’t come with repeatedly getting hurt.
View this post on Instagram
However, the fact she’s out here still training signals to me that she’s not done yet. I can’t wait to see her get back in the octagon!
It’s been way too long!