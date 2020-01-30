Paige VanZant Returns To Training After Fracturing Her Arm

UFC superstar Paige VanZant is already back to training after fracturing her arm again.

VanZant was scheduled to fight Amanda Ribas March 14 down in Brazil, but had to pull out of the event after suffering another fractured arm.

Despite suffering another setback, which she'll hopefully be back by sometime around May, VanZant wasted no time before returning to practice.

She posted a video of herself punching and captioned it, "Broken arm?? No problem. Working everything else today."

This gives me hope that VanZant will fight again. I’ll be honest with you all. After suffering another injury, I thought there was a real chance she might just call it quits.

VanZant can make a ton of money outside of fighting. She is big in the entertainment world, and I figured she might want to pursue a career that doesn’t come with repeatedly getting hurt.

However, the fact she’s out here still training signals to me that she’s not done yet. I can’t wait to see her get back in the octagon!

It’s been way too long!