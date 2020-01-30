Editorial

Paige VanZant Returns To Training After Fracturing Her Arm

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Brooklyn-VanZant vs Ostovich (Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

(Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
UFC superstar Paige VanZant is already back to training after fracturing her arm again.

VanZant was scheduled to fight Amanda Ribas March 14 down in Brazil, but had to pull out of the event after suffering another fractured arm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You know that Japanese proverb “Fall seven times, stand up eight.” Well my story is break your arm three times, keep fighting four. Anyone could choose to give up here, it would be the easiest thing to do. But to hold it together when everyone else would understand if you fell apart, that’s true strength. Yes I fractured my arm again. No this isn’t the end of my story. This is a very small fracture and will only take 6-8 weeks to heal. My Dr. said I will be back ready to take a fight in May. This is the second time I broke through a screw hole where my plate in my arm is, third break in a third spot. I know I need to adjust my training now that I have a permanent plate and screws in there. I will make those adjustments and I will return successfully just as I have before. I am not going anywhere, I am only 25 years old and I am a gangster fighter. I will be making my UFC return in May. God just wanted me to have a little more patience. Send me some good vibes #fanzants I could use some love ????

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

Despite suffering another setback, which she'll hopefully be back by sometime around May, VanZant wasted no time before returning to practice.

She posted a video of herself punching and captioned it, "Broken arm?? No problem. Working everything else today."

This gives me hope that VanZant will fight again. I’ll be honest with you all. After suffering another injury, I thought there was a real chance she might just call it quits.

VanZant can make a ton of money outside of fighting. She is big in the entertainment world, and I figured she might want to pursue a career that doesn't come with repeatedly getting hurt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on

However, the fact she’s out here still training signals to me that she’s not done yet. I can’t wait to see her get back in the octagon!

It’s been way too long!