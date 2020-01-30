REPORT: It’s Highly Unlikely The NBA Changes Their Logo To Kobe Bryant

People expecting Kobe Bryant to become the new NBA logo shouldn’t get their hopes up.

There has been an extremely popular movement to get Bryant to become the new logo after his tragic death Sunday in a helicopter crash. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

A petition for the cause currently has nearly three million signatures.

However, it sounds like it’s almost certainly not going to happen. According to Dan Wentzel over at Yahoo Sports, the NBA making Kobe the new logo is simply not going to happen.

Wentzel wrote in part:

Sources familiar with the league’s thinking said there is no interest in having an individual player as its logo because there are so many who have been instrumental in the growth of the game and the NBA. Generic is better.

As Wentzel pointed out in the same article, the league won’t even admit that Jerry West is the current logo, despite the fact everybody knows it. Why? Well, he explained “the reasons are myriad, mostly legal and financial.”

I agree with Wentzel, and I don’t think Kobe should be the logo. Is the situation right now extremely emotional?

Yes. It’s an incredibly emotional situation. One of the best players ever died at the young age of 41. That’s not supposed to happen, but it did.

Obviously, the ensuing reaction has been incredible as people try to find ways to honor Kobe Bryant. Will the NBA make him their logo?

No, they won’t, but I’m sure they’ll do something big. That could be a league-wide retirement of his jersey numbers or something along those lines.

However, changing the logo to the five-time champion with the Lakers is just not going to happen. They’ll find another way, but it won’t be that one.