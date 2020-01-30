Report: Hillary Clinton Is Running From Tulsi Gabbard’s $50M Lawsuit — She’s ‘Intimidated,’ Says Attorney

Hillary Clinton is running from Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s $50 million defamation lawsuit, refusing to have a lawsuit delivered, Gabbard’s lawyer said Wednesday.

Clinton or her aides have refused to accept legal documents from the congresswoman, Brian Dunne told the New York Post.

The Democratic presidential candidate, who voted “present” on President Donald Trump’s impeachment, is suing former Secretary of State Clinton for defamation because Clinton has insinuated Gabbard is a Russian “asset.”

Gabbard was outraged when Clinton suggested in a podcast that the congresswoman was “a favorite of the Russians” and was being “groomed” as a third party candidate. The candidate responded calling Clinton “the queen of the warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party …” (RELATED: ‘I Stand Against Everything She Represents”: Tulsi Gabbard Deconstructs Hillary Clinton In ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Interview)

Dunne said Secret Service agents answered the door of Clinton’s Chappaqua, N.Y. home and told the document server to go serve the papers to Clinton’s lawyer, David Kendall, who works in Washington. But, according to the Post, Kendall wouldn’t accept them either.

“I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won’t accept service of process,” Dunne told the Post. “But I guess here we are.”

Although Clinton has never specifically referred to Gabbard as working for the Russians, Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill responded with “If the nesting doll fits … ” when asked if the 2016 failed Democratic candidate was talking about the congresswoman. Nesting dolls are popular Russian folk art souvenirs. (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Calls It Quits On Upcoming Event Where Tulsi Gabbard Is Speaking)

After the former first lady made the comments, Gabbard, a U.S. Army veteran, suggested “From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose … ”

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a … — Tulsi Gabbard ???? (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

… concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and … — Tulsi Gabbard ???? (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019