Richard Sherman Rips The Idea Of A 17 Game Regular Season Schedule, Cites Player Safety

San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman has no interest in expanding the NFL regular season.

There has been increasing chatter about moving to a 17 game schedule. Of course, the NFLPA would have to agree to that. If star defensive back's feelings are any indication of how the rest of the league feels, it won't happen.

Sherman, who will face the Chiefs for the championship Sunday, said the following Wednesday during a Super Bowl media appearance about a potential 17 game schedule:

When you hear players safety is their biggest concern, but it seems like player safety has a price tag. Players safety up to the point of ‘hey 17 games makes us this much money so we really don’t care how safe they are if you’re going to pay us this much money to play another game.

You can watch his full comments below.

“It’s odd to me… when you hear players safety is their biggest concern, but it seems like player safety has a price tag.” “Players safety up to the point of ‘hey 17 games makes us this much money so we really don’t care how safe they are…’” Sherman on 17-game season pic.twitter.com/lheRqhMZRa — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 29, 2020

While I’d love to see more football, I wouldn’t recommend getting your hopes up for a 17 game regular season schedule.

The players really don’t want it. They know better than anybody the physical toll the sport takes on you. They’re not eager for more.

Even if they get paid more money, that’s not going to offset potential injuries that could be with them for life.

Way too many players aren’t interested in that trade, and I don’t blame them. I wouldn’t want to play more games if I was in their position.

We’ll have to see if a deal can be reached, but it sounds like a 17 game schedule is a non-starter for the NFLPA and players around the league.