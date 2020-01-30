‘SEAL Team’ Returns To CBS February 26 With New Season 3 Episodes

“SEAL Team” will be back on TV in about a month.
The show’s official Instagram page announced Wednesday that the hit military drama will return Feb. 26 for the rest of season three. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Hits Fall Finale With Strong Episode ‘Unbecoming An Officer’)
The last season three episode aired Dec. 11.
This is great news for fans of “SEAL Team.” If you’re reading this, then you probably already know that I’m a huge fan of the show on CBS.
It’s one of the best military shows ever made, and I can’t wait for some new episodes. They can’t get here fast enough.
“SEAL Team” has all the action a fan could ever want, and it also shines a light on the very serious issues our warriors face off of the battlefield.
I’ve never seen any show on TV put a spotlight on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and traumatic brain injuries (TBI) in a way that “SEAL Team” does.
It’s very dark at times, but that’s sometimes necessary.
Now, we’re locked in for some new episodes Feb. 26. If that doesn’t have you juiced, then I wonder whether or not you’re a real fan.
Sound off in the comments with what you hope to see happen in the second half of season three! It should be a great time.