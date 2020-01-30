Shaq Will Donate Money From Super Bowl Event To Kobe Bryant’s Foundation And The Families Of The Other Victims

Shaquille O’Neal will pull off a very classy move for Super Bowl weekend to honor Kobe Bryant.

Shaq posted on Twitter that he’ll be donating all the money from his Friday Fun House to Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s foundation and to the families of the other seven victims. The move comes after the former Lakers star, as well as his 13-year-old daughter, died in a Sunday helicopter crash in California. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

He stated in the post he was debating whether or not to even go ahead with the event, but ultimately decided to because Kobe would want to “celebrate life.”

You can read his full post below.

This is an incredibly classy gesture from Shaq. Kobe’s family obviously doesn’t need money, but the other families involved probably can use all the help they can get.

That includes financial, emotional and mental help. The grieving process over Kobe’s death is really only just getting started.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Jan 26, 2020 at 3:01pm PST

It’s also clear that this situation has taken a toll on Shaq. Watching him cry while talking about his former teammates was one of the most heartbreaking reactions we’ve seen.

Shaq, we are so sorry for your loss. Still just can’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/k1G6muE06C — Overtime (@overtime) January 29, 2020

Major props to Shaq for stepping up to the plate, and helping out all the families in need. It’s a small gesture, but it will probably go a long way for everybody involved.